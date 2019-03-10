MARSHALL, Texas — UPDATE (12:05 pm): All Marshall ISD facilities are now on a “soft” lockdown following threats made against the district Thursday morning.

According to Marshall ISD all students and staff are able to move around inside the buildings but will not be allowed outside. No visitors are allowed inside.

According to Marshall ISD, Marshall High School and the Marshall ISD Administration Building received a series of threats over the phone.

The district says local law enforcement are investigating and will remain on scene until the lockdown is lifted.