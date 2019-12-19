MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Independent School District is releasing students early on Thursday and canceling classes for Friday due to an extended boil water advisory.

Marshall ISD will be releasing students from all elementary campuses at 11 a.m. and from secondary campuses at 11:30 a.m. Buses will run on their schedules according to the new release times.

Any extracurricular events scheduled on campuses throughout the district are also cancelled until further notice.

"We wish all of our students and families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the district said in a statement. "Thank you for your support and we will see everyone in 2020."