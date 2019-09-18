MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall ISD is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in an automobile accident Wednesday morning.

According to MISD, the student was identified as senior, Hayden Blalock.

MISD says Blalock was a member of the Maverick football team and FFA. . Please join us as a community as we wrap our arms around Hayden’s family, friends and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

"Grief counselors and members of the Marshall Ministerial Alliance will be available in the MHS Library today to assist students and staff," MISD said in a statement. "Counselors will also be at DAEP and Marshall Early Graduation School. Please remember our Maverick Family in your thoughts and prayers today."

Details concerning the crash are unavailable at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.