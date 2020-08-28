Marshall Junior High School reports COVID-19 case

Cases confirmations have been dropping in the past week for both Marion and Harrison counties while recoveries from the virus are multiplying.

Marshall ISD officials this week had one additional COVID- 19 case to report at the district after confirmation of a Marshall Junior High School student tested positive today.

“We almost made it through the week but we did have a positive case confirmed for a student at Marshall Junior High School today,” Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said Friday. “On a good note, we hope to have some recoveries to share early next week.”

