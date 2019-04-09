CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A Marshall man is dead following a Tuesday afternoon crash in Oklahoma.

According to KFOR, the fatal two-vehicle wreck occurred around 2:30 p.m., after a domestic disturbance in Caddo County, about a mile north of Andarko.

KFOR reports Amanda Satoe, 39, of Anadarko, and her passenger, Joshua A. Westerman, 32, of Marshall, were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 281, near County Road 2670, while another vehicle was headed north.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Satoe and Westerman had been involved in a domestic dispute and sped away from the scene, according KFOR.

KFOR reports Satoe left the roadway and overcorrected, crossed back onto the highway and struck a vehicle driven by Larry Fitzgerald, 67, of Lecanto, Florida.

Satoe, Westerman and Fitzgerald were pronounced dead at the scene, reports KFOR.

The crash remains under investigation.