According to Marshall Police, 37-year-old Michael Wayne Baird has been arrested for aggravated assault of a child.

Baird is not a convicted sex offender but was included in the operation as part of the apprehension phase for having a warrant for a sex-related crime.

On Wednesday, August 8, Baird was arrested at his home by officers with the Marshall Police Department. Baird was booked into the Harrison County Jail where his bond is set at $50,000.

The arrest was part of “Operation Safe Summer” which was a joint operation between almost a dozen local agencies. The objective was to make sure all registered sex offenders in Harrison County, including the municipalities of Marshall, Waskom and Hallsville, were in compliance as well as apprehend those with warrants for sex-related offenses.



© 2018 KYTX