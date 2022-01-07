Marshall police arrest man accused of robbery, shooting in September

Officers found Kemeyon Nesbitt inside the apartment hiding in a cabinet under the kitchen sink.

MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall man accused of shooting a person in their back during a September home robbery was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Marshall police officers served a warrant for Kemeyon Nesbitt, 22, who had outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, at an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Franklin Street in Marshall.

These charges are related to a shooting on Lothrop Street in September when police responded to a gunshot victim, Roger Jackson, 36, laying on the floor inside a home.

Jackson told police a man had forced his way inside the residence and shot him in the back, according to the Marshall News-Messenger.

Police said on Thursday, officers attempted to serve the warrant and could see someone inside was peeking out of the blinds. The officers knocked again, and they told the occupants they would not leave and a search warrant was being prepared.

Officers found Nesbitt inside the apartment hiding in a cabinet under the kitchen sink. Nesbitt, who was not cooperative, was eventually taken into custody without any injury to him or the officers, police said.

After searching the apartment, police said officers found three firearms. Along with robbery and assault, Nesbitt was booked into the Harrison County Jail on resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charges.

Chasidy Rivers, who was also at the apartment, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest and an additional charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.