A Marshall man is dead after a crash Monday night in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on Blocker Road near Marshall.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2018 Jeep, identified as Robert Howard Brock, 35, of Marshall, was traveling northbound on Blocker Road at an unsafe speed.

Brock lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, traveled across a creek and struck a tree.

Brock was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge John Oswalt and transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

The crash remains under investigation.