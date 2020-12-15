Marshall man dies after truck strikes tree on Elysian Fields Ave.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 6100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, just outside the city limits of Marshall.

MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall man has died following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Marshall Police Department, at around 2:15 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 6100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, just outside of Marshall.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck traveling north on Elysian Fields Avenue into Marshall crossed over the southbound lane and left the roadway and struck a tree.

The sole occupant of the pickup, Zachary Garcia, 28, of Marshall, was pronounced deceased at the scene.