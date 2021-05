Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD at (903) 237-1188.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Marshall man is dead following a Monday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of N. Eastman Rd.

Police say the wreck involved a passenger car, driven by Mackie McDowell, 63, of Marshall, as well as a pickup truck.

McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene.