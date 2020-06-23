Marshall man drowns in Lake O' the Pines

An autopsy has been ordered.

MARION COUNTY, Texas — An autopsy has been ordered after a Marshall man drowned in Lake O' the Pines Monday afternoon.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call around 4:05 p.m. regarding a man who had gone underwater and didn't resurface in the Brushy Creek swimming area of Lake O' the Pines.

MCSO deputies and the Texas Game Wardens responded to the scene where they recovered the body of 21-year-old Tyler Joshua Brightman.