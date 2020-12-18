Marshall man indicted on possession of child pornography

Juan Flores was indicted for one count of possession of child pornography.

MARSHALL, Texas — Juan Flores, 48, of Marshall, was indicted Thursday, Dec. 17, by a Harrison County grand jury on charges for possession of child pornography.

Flores was indicted for one count of possession of child pornography, which is a third-degree felony. This indictment comes after a thorough joint investigation by the Marshall Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Longview Police Department.

According to the indictment, the defendant, allegedly possessed child pornography. The indictment says that Flores intentionally and knowingly possessed visual material that he knew depicted a child who was younger than age 18.