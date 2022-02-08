East Texas man dead after fiery crash

Marshall Police Department officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall man died Sunday morning after a fiery, rollover wreck near an intersection.

Police said patrol officers and the Marshall Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Spring and Wood Streets in Marshall about a vehicle that left the roadway and rolled over nearby.

Firefighters were able to free the driver, J’Antorio Harper, 33, from the vehicle as it began to become enflamed. Once removed, he was transported to the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where he died because of his injuries, police said.

