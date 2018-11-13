GREGG COUNTY — A Marshall man died Monday afternoon following a one-vehicle crash near Longview.

The crash happened at about 4:39 p.m. on Mackey Road in Gregg County.

According to DPS, Cole Canton Small, 19, was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima southbound when he lost control of the car. He swerved to avoid a northbound vehicle and struck a power pole on the driver's side.

Small was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thrope Shannon Young, 20, of Henderson was also in the car. He was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

