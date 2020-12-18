Marshall man sentenced to 14 years in jail for selling methamphetamine after FBI investigation

Ronald Charles Parker sold 1.24 kilograms of methamphetamine over the course of the investigation. He was indicted with eight others.

A 32-year-old man from Marshall was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox today.

Ronald Charles Parker, or “Big Ron,” pleaded guilty on Sep. 14, 2019, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Dec. 16, 2020 by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

Parker and eight others were indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 19, 2020, and charged with violations of federal law. Co-Defendant Danny Brian Hernandez was recently sentenced to 17 years in prison for his drug trafficking conduct.

According to information presented in court, Parker was a member of a drug trafficking organization responsible for selling large quantities of methamphetamine in Marshall.

During the course of the investigation, Parker conducted seven separate drug transactions with a confidential informant, selling a total of 1.24 kilograms of methamphetamine.

This case is under the purview of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, the largest anti-crime task force in the country. Its mission is to dismantle the most significant drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations across the country.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department, have worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the case as well.