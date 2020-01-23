MARSHALL, Texas — A Harrison County jury on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old Marshall man to 25 years in prison after finding him guilty of evading arrest and causing serious injury to a Marshall police officer.

Because of numerous previous felony convictions, Antonio Dejuan Trammel was facing an enhanced sentence of 25 years to life on the conviction for evading arrest or detention causing serious bodily injury.

Jurors also found Trammel guilty on a second charge — evading arrest with a previous conviction — and sentenced him to the minimum of two years for that.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.