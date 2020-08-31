Marshall modifies Wonderland of Lights because of COVID-19 pandemic

The changes included the cancellation of a number of “high-touch” events, according to Community and Economic Director Wes Morrison, which would be difficult because

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights will look different this year after city commissioners approved modifications to the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of communities in Texas are dealing with this, and some have flat out canceled their events, and we do not want to do that,” said Rachel Chapman, Main Street Manager.

The changes included the cancellation of a number of “high-touch” events, according to Community and Economic Director Wes Morrison, which would be difficult because of social distancing.