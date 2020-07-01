HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Shirley Williams lost her son, Graylon Williams, when he was shot and killed Jan. 4, 2008, outside the Sweet Stop Gas station in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue in Marshall.

The case remains open, and after 12 years without answers or justice for her only son, Williams has a message for his killer and the people involved in his death.

“I forgive them,” Williams said. “I needed to find a way to let it go, and I have decided to forgive them.”

