x
East Texas man arrested for stolen firearm, possession of marijuana in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested for a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana in Marshall.

On Sunday morning, the Marshall Police Department responded to a call regarding gunshots in the 1500 block of W. Grand Avenue.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Marcus Donte Moore inside a business with a firearm and multiple bags of marijuana.

During the investigation, police found that the firearm was reported stolen to the police department.

Moore was arrested for several offenses listed below:

  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon
  • Unlawful possession of firearm by felon
  • Theft of firearm
  • Possession of marijuana <2oz.
  • Discharge firearm in city limits

Police said Moore is currently booked at the Harrison County Jail where he remains.

