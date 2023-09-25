East Texas man arrested for stolen firearm, possession of marijuana in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested for a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana in Marshall.
On Sunday morning, the Marshall Police Department responded to a call regarding gunshots in the 1500 block of W. Grand Avenue.
Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Marcus Donte Moore inside a business with a firearm and multiple bags of marijuana.
During the investigation, police found that the firearm was reported stolen to the police department.
Moore was arrested for several offenses listed below:
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Unlawful possession of firearm by felon
- Theft of firearm
- Possession of marijuana <2oz.
- Discharge firearm in city limits
Police said Moore is currently booked at the Harrison County Jail where he remains.