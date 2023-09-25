East Texas man arrested for stolen firearm, possession of marijuana in Marshall

Police found Marcus Donte Moore inside a business with a firearm that was reported stolen and with multiple bags of marijuana.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARSHALL, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested for a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana in Marshall.

On Sunday morning, the Marshall Police Department responded to a call regarding gunshots in the 1500 block of W. Grand Avenue.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Marcus Donte Moore inside a business with a firearm and multiple bags of marijuana.

During the investigation, police found that the firearm was reported stolen to the police department.

Moore was arrested for several offenses listed below:

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Theft of firearm

Possession of marijuana <2oz.

Discharge firearm in city limits