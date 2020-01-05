The Marshall Police Department arrested a suspect who allegedly led officers on a pursuit.

According to the MPD, a patrol officer tried to stop a vehicle near Grand Avenue and North Washington Street at about 9 a.m.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a pursuit that ended at the Oak Manor Apartment complex on Victory Drive.

Police say the driver, identified as 30-year-old Jeremiah Fisher, ran from the vehicle with a firearm. He tried to hide the firearm in bushes.

Afterward, police say Fisher forced his way into an apartment. However, the resident inside forced him back out where he was caught and arrested by Marshall police. Police were also able to find the weapon hidden in the bushes.

Fisher faces charges of evasion, tampering with evidence, burglary, possession of a prohibited weapon and striking an unattended vehicle.