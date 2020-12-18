Marshall police arrest suspect in Saturday shooting

On Saturday, Marshall police responded to shots fired at a residence.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, Marshall police responded to shots fired at a residence. After arriving at the scene, officers found a victim with two gunshot wounds and learned that a suspect had fled in a vehicle, police said.

Officers found the suspect vehicle later Saturday and, assisted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, pursued the suspect into Elysian Fields, where the driver lost control, crashed and was taken into custody.