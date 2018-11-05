The Marshall Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries.

According to the Marshall Police, the crimes happened Thursday night. Six vehicles were burglarized in the city. All six cars were left unlocked at the time of the burglary.

The Marshall Police Department is reminding the public to lock their doors and not to leave any valuables in plain sight.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the individuals involved in these crimes is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or P3 Mobile App.

