Marshall Police Department reports 43 kilograms of cocaine seized after traffic stop Sunday

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department seized 43 kilograms of cocaine, which have an estimated value of $4 million, after a traffic stop on Sunday.

On May 28, a little after 3:30 p.m., a semi-truck was stopped in the 1500 block of South East End Boulevard in Marshall.

After a search, police found 39 plastic-wrapped packages of cocaine, weighing around 43 kilograms in total.

Ariel Martinez, 34, of Elgin, Illinois, was arrested and later transported to the Harrison County Jail. This investigation is still ongoing.