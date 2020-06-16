The Marshall Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night near Bella Wyatt Park.

According to the Marshall Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to shots fired in the area of Bella Wyatt Park on East Rusk Street.

Upon arrival, officers observed a crowd of people gathered near the basketball courts. A bystander told officers that an individual had been shot.

Officers located a male with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital. The victim remains hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries.

The Marshall Police Department requests that any witnesses who may have seen or recorded the incident please contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4540, or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Marshall/Harrison Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.