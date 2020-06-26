Marshall police make 4 arrests in June 15 shooting incident

Arrests include John Henry Van III and Ja’Von Henry Van 21, Christopher Lamar Brown 24, and Jacarrion Green, 18, all of Marshall.

MARSHALL, Texas — On Tuesday detectives with the Marshall Police Department obtained arrest warrants for several individuals for felony riot participation stemming from the June 15 shooting at Bella Wyatt Park on East Rusk in Marshall.

According to information officer Lieutenant Len Ames the incident began as a planned fight and quickly escalated to gunfire resulting in one person, Demarcus Sheppard, being shot and critically injured. Sheppard succumbed to his injury on Tuesday.

Arrests include John Henry Van III and Ja’Von Henry Van 21, Christopher Lamar Brown 24, and Jacarrion Green, 18, all of Marshall.