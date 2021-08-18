Marshall Police searching for 24-year-old woman last seen on Monday

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating Rhaya Hicks, 24, of Marshall.
The reason for Hick's disappearance is currently unknown.
Hicks was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Rd. at approximately 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning. She was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530.
Hicks was wearing a white, pink and blue two-piece bathing suit.
Anyone with any information about Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4578, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Marshall/Harrison County crime stoppers at 903-935-9969.