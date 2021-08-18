Marshall Police searching for 24-year-old woman last seen on Monday

Rhaya Hicks was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating Rhaya Hicks, 24, of Marshall.

The reason for Hick's disappearance is currently unknown.

Hicks was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Rd. at approximately 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning. She was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530.

Hicks was wearing a white, pink and blue two-piece bathing suit.