Marshall police seeks public's help to ID suspects involved in drive-by shooting

Anyone with information can help detectives by calling 903-935-4575, or they can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify people involved in a drive-by shooting that injured one person early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers first responded to the 1200 block of East Burleson around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported in that incident, but an hour later, another report came from the same area about a shooting that caused a female victim to suffer from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her upper arm.

"We must work together as a community to put a stop to this type of senseless violence," Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.

Marshall Police patrol officers and detectives are continuing to investigate these shootings.

Carruth said the police department strongly condemns the actions of the people involved in this "indiscriminate gunfire in (Marshall) neighborhoods."