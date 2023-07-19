Marshall Prayer Force collecting 'thank you' cards for utility companies following storm recovery

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Prayer Force is currently collecting thank you cards in appreciation to the linemen who devoted their time and lives to help the citizens of Harrison County recover from last month’s blackout caused by destructive storms.

“Dee Farmer, founder of Marshall Prayer Force, asked that we get our residents to write generic thank you notes to the linemen who came here from out of town to serve us after the disaster,” he shared. “I plan to gather those up (this week) and mail them to the utility companies who came to serve us.”