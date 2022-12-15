Family loses home in fire potentially caused by lightning

Marshall community rallies behind a family whose home is a total loss

MARSHALL, Texas — Just days before Christmas, a Marshall family's home caught on fire destroying all of their belongings.

The Robertson family says their grateful for a community who is helping them get back on their feet.

"He heard a loud pop, my neighbors a loud pop, there was lighting all around the house at the time," Scott Robertson said.

Just days before Christmas, Scott Robertson's son was in their house as the storms rolled through East Texas.

"He called and saw smoke and fire and got himself and the pets out of the house and ran to the end of the driveway and then emergency services showed up to fight the fire." Robertson said.

This is what their house looks like now. Twisted and melted metal sheets on top of charred bricks and debris, “it’s a total loss, so we have lost everything," Robertson said.

Robertson says he and his family are overwhelmed by the amount of support they have received over the last 48 hours, "we’ve just been bombarded with love and support and help, and it’s been a blessing so far," Robertson said.

A blessing that was unexpected.

"I serve our community as law enforcement as a Texas game warden, and I’m used to being the once who serves not getting help," Robertson said, "so I’m overwhelmed and very thankful that the community that I serve has turned around and is serving us in a very selfless capacity."

Members of the Immanuel Baptist Church and the community launched a fundraiser to get the family back on their feet.

"It is a family because we have folks that have been working tirelessly on our behalf that have been coordination clothing donations, monetary donations and have not asked for anything in return," Robertson said.

If you would like to support the Robertson family, below are a few links: