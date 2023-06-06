CHA-CHING: Marshall resident wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased at Food Fast #1020, located at 204 E. Pinecrest Dr., in Marshall. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.

"This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game," the Texas Lottery said. "VIP Club offers more than $192 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize of $50 or more in the game are one in 5.01."