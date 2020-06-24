UPDATE: Marshall shooting victim dies of injuries

The Marshall Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of Bella Wyatt Park on June 15.

The victim of the June 15 shooting in Marshall has died of his injuries, according to family members, who have identified him as Demarcus Sheppard on social media.

Marshall PD Public Information Officer Lt. Len Ames would not confirm the identity of Sheppard, or share any additional information on the case.

A press release from the Marshall Police Department on June 16, the morning after the incident, stated that at about 8:30 p.m. two patrol officers heard gun shots when traveling on East Grand Ave.