Marshall Police make arrest in Lothrop Street shooting

MARSHALL, Texas — On Thursday, January 6, 2022, officers with the Marshall Police Department served a warrant at an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Franklin.

Kemeyon Nesbitt, 22, of Marshall had outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrants stemmed from an incident that occurred on Lothrop St. in September of 2021.

Officers knocked at the door and could see that someone inside was peeking out of the blinds.

Detectives left to begin preparing a search warrant for the residence, and officers at the scene knocked again and told the occupants that officers were not leaving and were getting a search warrant for the apartment.

A short time later a female, identified as Chasidy Rivers, walked outside and was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest search or transport.

Investigators at the scene located Nesbitt inside the apartment, hiding in a cabinet under the kitchen sink. Nesbitt was uncooperative with officers as he was assisted from his hiding place, but was then taken into custody without any injury to him or the arresting officers.

The search of the apartment led to the unveiling of three firearms, as Nesbitt was booked into the Harrison County jail on the two warrants in addition to one count of resisting arrest, search or transport and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.