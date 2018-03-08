MARSHALL — Marshall police arrested a woman Thursday for allegedly attempting to hire someone to murder her husband.

According to the Marshall Police Department, the Criminal Investigation Division received a tip last week that Trisha George, 33, was looking for someone to kill her husband.

Detectives reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for assistance in their investigation.

During the investigation, George allegedly paid an undercover officer to commit the murder.

George was arrested and charged Thursday with capital murder while remuneration, meaning murder for hire.

George is currently in the Harrison County Jail under a $1 million bond.

