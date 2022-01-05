East Texas woman killed after Harrison County wreck

She was pronounced dead on scene, according to DPS.

TYLER, Texas — A Marshall woman is dead after her vehicle was struck while driving on the wrong side of the road Tuesday night in Harrison County.

Diann Simmons, 77, was driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla on the wrong side of the roadway southbound in the northbound lane of US-59, two miles north of Marshall. Lazaro Toledo Aviles, 26, of Spring, was driving a 1997 Freightliner and towing a trailer north in the outside lane of US-59, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary report.

Aviles tried to take evasive action and swerved to the left. The front of his vehicle struck the front left quarter of Simmons' vehicle, DPS said.