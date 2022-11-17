Marshall's Citi Trends alleged suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot

Deputies attempted to speak with Montrel Hatton inside a residence but Hatton shot himself. He was flown to LSU Shreveport but he died from his injuries.

CASS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of shooting two people at the Citi Trends in Marshall in June died Thursday due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials said a bond warrant was issued for Montrel Hatton after he failed to appear at a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.

This morning, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office were notified that Hatton had disabled his ankle monitor that was part of one of his bond conditions.

Hatton contacted a probation officer with the Harrison County Probation Department. According to the probation officer, Hatton's comments were alarming.

Officers received information later in the day of Hatton who was possibly located in the 500 block of Pearson Street in Avinger. Officers from HCSO, Cass County Sheriff's Office, and Cass County DA's Office responded to the location.

Deputies attempted to speak with Hatton in the presence of family inside the residence but Hatton shot himself.