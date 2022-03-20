x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

On the water: Martin Creek Lake State Park visitors get a water tour at 'Canoe with a Ranger'

Fitzgerald said he hopes the event will help introduce some visitors to boating — either in kayaks or canoes.

LONGVIEW, Texas — More than a dozen visitors at Martin Creek Lake State Park paddled along with Lead Ranger Jimmy Fitzgerald Saturday as he conducted an hour-long kayak and canoe tour around the lake.

Fitzgerald said he hopes the event will help introduce some visitors to boating — either in kayaks or canoes.

“A lot of times, this is their first experience with outdoor boating or maybe they only get to go once a year when they go camping or, like this, during spring break.” Fitzgerald said. “So they’ll be able to learn a little about water safety and some of the ins and outs of canoeing.”

Read more through CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

RELATED: Angler reels in 13-pound bass on East Texas lake

RELATED: HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Major League Fishing comes back to Lake Fork

In Other News

SFA student plans golf tournament and fundraiser to raise money to help the families who lost their loved ones in fatal car crash