A sleepy election marked by low voter turnout ended on Saturday night when Broderick McGee won a seat on the Tyler City Council, and Mayor Martin Heines was elected to his third and final term.

McGee, 48, a human resources manager for Kluber Lubrication and member of the Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission, defeated Beverly Beavers-Brooks, 73, by a vote of 269 to 230, according to complete, unofficial returns from the Smith County Elections Office.

McGee celebrated the win at his home with family and friends while his teenage daughter attended her senior prom at John Tyler High School. He said he preferred to watch the election results in a more intimate setting.

“That is awesome,” McGee said of the results. “(I’m) just a little overwhelmed right now and excited and nervous, got some big shoes to fill, and just ready to start working, ready to start getting there, seeing what I can do to help.”

District 2 is considered the city’s west district, and includes neighborhoods near a portion of West Gentry Parkway, North Glenwood Boulevard, West Front Street, and Earl Campbell Parkway, among others. McGee succeeds Darryl Bowdre, who was ineligible for re-election because of term limits.

McGee ran on a platform of promoting commercial development in the district through active recruiting and incentives. Beavers-Brooks said the district’s biggest issue was centralized poverty, and advocated for improving the situation through a community-building approach.

McGee received 120 of his votes during the early voting period, compared with 102 on election day and 47 through the mail. Beavers-Brooks received 86 on election day, 79 during the early voting period, and 65 through the mail.

“I really used social media,” McGee said of his campaign. “I did go through some neighborhoods and meet different people, but, I’m telling you, social media really helped, because it helped get the word out to people who I wouldn’t see just going through the neighborhoods.”

McGee credited Beavers-Brooks for working hard and running a good campaign. “She did some things differently than I did, but she really got out,” McGee said. “She did an awesome job. I have nothing bad to say about her.”

Voter turnout in District 2 was 6.5 percent, or 499 out of 7,641 registered voters, according to numbers from the Smith County Elections Office. Turnout was lower in the mayor’s race at 4.4 percent, or 2,555 out of 57,653 registered voters.

Beavers-Brooks spent much of the day at the Heritage Building on Bellwood Road, which was a polling location within District 2. She watched the results at a campaign watch party with her husband and supporters at the Holly Tree Country Club.

“What I hope is that my run has promoted a higher level of engagement by the citizens in District 2, and I encourage every single one of them to support (McGee),” Beavers-Brooks said.

Beavers-Brooks said there is work to be done to encourage voter participation in the district and to improve quality of life. She called voter turnout “distressing” and pointed to the damage to the roads she saw on Election Day.

“I couldn’t believe the potholes in the road leading into the Heritage Buliding, and this is where people are going to vote,” Beavers-Brooks said. “And this is an area that has totally been neglected, and there’s a lot that needs to be done in the northwest corridor.”

“I wish him well,” Beavers-Brooks said. “I think he is a nice young man, and I’m hoping he will do well in the position. I think Tyler is probably at a loss because I had a lot to bring to the table, and that was obviously not received well.”

Heines, 55, a real estate developer, defeated perennial candidate Joel Rando, 43, the owner of a cell phone repair company, for the third time. The vote was 2,268 to 287, according to complete, unofficial returns.

“I’m excited for the next two years to be able to volunteer my time as mayor, to continue moving forward with the vision that we all share for our municipal government,” Heines said.

Heines said the results mean voters support a fiscally conservative government that focuses on basic infrastructure and is run as much like a business as possible. He said the tradition of this type of government goes back decades.

“I think one of the most consistent items that we heard (during the campaign) is traffic, and that’s something that in this next two years, I want to focus on more, because I did hear that even more during the campaign,” Heines said.

Additionally, 42 percent of Heines’ votes came from mail-in ballots. Heines said he did not make a specific push for voters to cast ballots by mail; he went around putting up most of his campaign signs himself and talking to people individually.

Rando lamented the voter turnout in the mayor’s race, and said it’s not a reflection of the city that Heines got 88.8 percent of the votes because only a small percentage of the city’s more than 100,000 people voted.

“People are apathetic,” Rando said. “I’m always going to run. As long as I’m living in Tyler, I’ll continue running, but it’s sad that people don’t vote."

The council District 4 seat held by Don Warren and District 6 seat held by John Nix were uncontested, and the two councilmen were re-elected.

© 2018 KYTX