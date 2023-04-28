Martin House Children's Advocacy Center in Longview seeking funds to build new facility

The Martin House board has a goal to raise $8 million with hopes of breaking ground by 2025.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — April is known as Child Abuse Prevention Month and an organization in East Texas that works year-round to help children who have been abused and neglected is in need of help.

Martin House Children's Advocacy Center in Longview is running out of space to serve the influx of cases the nonprofit is seeing each year.

This week, The Summit Club in Longview had a packed house of leaders playing bingo for a cause.

“We are extremely excited to be in the beginning stage of a capital campaign so that we can build a new facility to expand our programs,” Martin House Executive Director Roxanne Stevenson said.

Taking a look around the Martin House, visitors can quickly see why Martin House is in need of an expansion.

“We're kind of crowded here,” she said.

The nonprofit serves abused children in Gregg, Harrison, and Marion counties. She said the number of cases is skyrocketing.

“When we opened in 2009, we were seeing less than 200 children a year. We have grown and expanded our services.We now see 700 children a year,” Stevenson said.

Right now, space is limited. These two duplexes have the capability to serve one to two families at a time.

“As you can imagine, that can slow the process down, especially if we're already booked with providing services. and we have an emergency come in where we've got to get a child in here as soon as possible,” Stevenson said.

Inside these walls, children see therapists that help them work through the trauma they've experienced at home. They also conduct forensic interviews to find out what happened and how they can best be helped.

“Our concept for our new building has not only more space, but much more privacy, different options for meeting rooms, different options for therapy so that we can provide more services to more kids and families at the same time,” Stevenson said.

Recently with the help of Gregg County and supporters. the center acquired a $1 million donation to build a new facility.

One of those supporters is Michael Clemens Jr., a business owner in Longview, but also a big advocate for Martin House.

“It's exciting to see all the different people coming together who want to see this happen,” Clemens said. “The mission of the Martin House, being able to give back to kids and to be able to directly impact a kid's life is something that is extremely important to our community.”

It's so important that generous donors gave them six acres of land next to their current facility in Longview for when they are ready to break ground.

“We want to be under one roof and have a campus that's approximately four times bigger than what we have now,” Stevenson said.