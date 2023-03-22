Dallas man free after 25 years in prison for wrongful capital murder conviction

Martin Santillan was 23 when he was arrested and convicted of capital murder. Now 49, he is found innocent with new DNA testing. Another suspect has been arrested.

DALLAS — After 25 years in prison, Martin Lucio Santillan is finally free and proven to be innocent.

On July 14, 1997, around 1:30 a.m., a man named Damond Wittman was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Deep Ellum. Dallas Police Department recovered a Dallas Stars jersey that matched a description of what the suspect was wearing, along with a cigarette butt nearby.

While no DNA was ever linked to Santillan, he was arrested and charged with capital murder. While Santillan maintained his innocence, the jury found him guilty in 1998. Santillan received a life sentence.

On Wednesday morning at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Santillan walked into a sixth-floor courtroom. He had family and friends sitting in the room as he was exonerated by District Judge Audra Riley.

New DNA technology proved his innocence. Santillan's DNA was not on the recovered jersey.

"Mr. Santillan, at this time, I would also like to apologize to you on behalf of Dallas County, the State of Texas, and the entire judicial system. I wish you well and best of luck in your future path," said Judge Riley. "I would be honored to sign this motion to dismiss."

A round of applause echoed through the courtroom.

Patting Santillan on the back, Paul Casteleiro of Centurion Ministries Inc., a New Jersey-based innocence organization, stood by Santillan's side.

Dallas attorney Gary Udashen assisted in the case too. Casteleiro said with the help of the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, a re-investigation proved Santillan was innocent. Centurion Ministries has been working on his case since 2008.

Mayte Cantu, Santillan's older sister, said she always believed he was innocent. She said it's been difficult for the family.

In tears, Cantu said, "He wasn't able to be here when two of my family members passed away and that was the hardest, especially my mom."

Pedro Martinez, Santillan's younger brother, said he was young when his brother was arrested. Over the years, he lost hope that Santillan would be exonerated. Martinez said, "At one point, we didn't realize it would happen." He said, "I just never want to let go again."

District Attorney John Creuzot said, "Because of the advancements in DNA technology, we are here today." He also showed gratitude for Centurion Ministries. Creuzot said, "We all owe them a tremendous debt for sticking with this and keeping this in front of us."

In addition to clearing Santillan's name, Creuzot said the new DNA evidence linked them to a suspect. Another individual was arrested in Colorado Springs recently for the murder of Wittman. The suspect was a juvenile at the time of the offense so his identity will not be released unless he is charged as an adult.

Santillan lost 25 years with his family. He was quiet at the courthouse not ready to address the public. But he responded "yes" when asked if it was a good day.

Since 2001, 43 individuals have been exonerated in Dallas County when the post-conviction DNA statute went into effect.