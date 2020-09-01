TYLER, Texas — The Martin’s Mill basketball train just keeps steaming ahead. In fact, the Lady Mustangs have achieved the third longest winning streak in Texas girls high school basketball history.

Martin’s Mill, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, defeated Class 4A No. 5 Fairfield, 66-44, on Tuesday, the Lady Mustangs’ 102nd consecutive win. The game was played at Martin’s Mill High School.

Duncanville has the two longest winning streaks in girls basketball state history — 134 games from 1987 to 1991 and 105 games from 2011 to 2014. The 134-game streak ranks third all-time nationally.

