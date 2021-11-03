LIVE BLOG: Lipan leads Martin's Mill 35-23 after the 3Q of the UIL 2A state title game

Follow along with CBS19 for live updates throughout the game.

SAN ANTONIO — The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs are going head-to-head with the Lipan Lady Indians for the UIL 2A girls basketball state title at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Thursday.

The game tipped off at 10 a.m. and CBS19 will keep you up-to-date on the game right here.

1Q:

6:35 - Lipan leads 2-0 thanks to a jumper by Ellie Peacock.

6:02 - Martin's Mill calls a :30 timeout. They now have four TOs left in the first half.

5:56 - Lipan leads 4-0 after a layup from Taylor Branson.

4:58 - Martin's Mill Jade Celsur sinks two free throws. Lipan leads 4-2.

4:14 - Martin's Mill leads 5-4 after a three-pointer from Kate Lindsey.

3:33 - Lipan ties it up at 5-all after Ellie Peacock goes 1-2 from the charity stripe.

3:03 - Lipan takes the 8-5 lead thanks to a 3-pointer from Chelsea Lott.

1:01 - Martin's Mill's Jade Celsur ties it up at 8 with a 3-pointer.

:45 - Lipan leads 10-8 after a layup from Ellie Peacock.

:32 - Martin's Mill's Libby Rogers goes 1-2 from the free throw line. Lipan leads 10-9.

2Q:

7:52 - Lipan leads 12-9 after a jumper from Ellie Peacock.

6:50 - Martin's Mill pulls within one after a field goal by Jade Celsur. Lipan leads 12-11.

5:50 - Both teams are in the bonus. All fouls through the end of the second quarter will result in at least one free throw.

5:25 - Lipan leads 15-11 after a three-pointer from Chelsea Lott.

4:03 - Martin's Mill's Kalie Dunavant hits a three. Lipan leads 15-14.

3:50 - Lipan leads 17-14 with a jump shot from Chelsea Lott.

3:35 - Lipan leads 19-14 after a layup by Chelsea Lott.

3:07 - Libby Rogers scores for Martin's Mill. Lipan leads 19-16.

2:50 - Lipan leads 21-16 with a layup by Lynsey Lott.

2:33 - Lipan leads 23-16 with a layup from Chelsea Lott.

2:05 - Jade Celsur goes 1-2 from the free throw line. Lipan leads 23-17.

1:48 - Lipan leads 25-17 after Olivia Benitez goes 2-2 from the charity stripe.

1:22 - Lipan takes a full timeout. They have four timeouts left in the first half.

1:16 - Lipan leads 27-17 after a field goal from Ellie Peacock.

1:03 - Martin's Mill's Kate Lindsey adds two with a layup. Lipan leads 27-19.

:10 - Lipan leads 29-19 after a layup from Taylor Branson.

HALFTIME:

Lipan 29, Martin's Mill 19

3Q:

7:05 - Martin's Mill's Jade Celsur with the layup. Lipan leads 29-21.

5:17 - Martin's Mill's Jade Celsur with the layup. Lipan leads 29-23.

4:56 - Lipan leads 32-23 after a three-pointer by Marti Seymour.

4:04 - Lipan leads 34-23 after a steal and layup by Chelsea Lott.

3:54 - Martin's Mill takes a full timeout. They now have three timeouts left for the game.

1:55 - Lipan leads 35-23 after Trinity Benitez goes 1-2 from the free throw line.

Martin’s Mill’s first field goal comes on a 3 by freshman Kate Lindsey. The Lady Mustangs have their first lead 5-4 over Lipan with 4:25 left in the first quarter. @etfinalscore pic.twitter.com/OeCplVHFQm — Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) March 11, 2021

GET TO KNOW MARTIN'S MILL

The Lady Mustangs (28-4) are coached by Tammy Cross with Taylor Wilson assisting.

They have made the state tournament 15 times (1987, 2006,2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021).

MARTIN'S MILL ROSTER

#5 - Ashley Reiser - Senior, F

#10 - Kylee Lookabaugh - Junior, C

#11 - Kate Lindsey - Freshman, G

#12 - Kalie Dunavant - Senior, G

#14 - Mattie Burns, Sophomore, G

#22 - Libby Rogers, Sophomore, F

#23 - Jada Celsur - Junior, G

#33 - Bailey Goggans - Junior, F

#44 - Halle Hawes - Freshman, G

Manager - Braleigh Whitus

Manager - Davvi Swain

Student Trainer - Kenzie Cross

Athletic Trainer - Kylee Cross

Trainer - Doug Boxell

Statistician - Dina Cross

Team Doctor - Jean Roach

EDITOR'S NOTE: G = Guard, F = Forward, C = Center

ROAD TO STATE

Martin's Mill defeated Snook 42-38 to advance to the state championship.

The also took down the following teams: