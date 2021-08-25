Martinsville ISD closes through Labor Day due to COVID-19 cases

School will resume on Tuesday, September 7.

MARTINSVILLE, Texas — Martinsville ISD is closing effective immediately until Tuesday, September 7, to help control the spread of COVID-19 on its campus.

"This will allow us to deep-clean the campus while we are closed and to be sure that individuals infected with the virus are not on campus when they are contagious," David Simmons, Martinsville ISD Superintendent, said.

Currently, 2 staff members and 18 students have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

All extra-curricular events and practices are canceled until then.

"We believe this action to be in the best interest and safety of our faculty, staff, and students, which is our top priority," Simmons continued. "The Delta variant is more infectious and is leading to increased transmissibility when compared to other variants, even in vaccinated individuals."

MISD will also be notifying all families that six students with confirmed COVID-19 cases were present among the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 9th-grade classes, on August 24-25, 2021.

MISD has also seen a 20% reduction in average daily attendance rate compared to previous years.

"We understand the gravity of this situation and have not taken action lightly.," Simmons said. "The decision to close will undoubtedly be an inconvenience for many, but the safety of our students, faculty, and staff and our potential to prevent future closures must take precedence in these times."

There are currently no plans to adjusting the school schedule to accommodate these days off.