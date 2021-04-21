BE REMARKABLE: Mary Kaye Bartlett

Mary Kaye is attending Tyler Junior College to become a counselor for first responders.

TYLER, Texas — Mary Kaye Bartlett was an EMT and a paramedic for many years, but then she got injured and was unable to keep up with the physical demands.

"I used to be a paramedic, but my little friend here does not allow me to go back on the ambulance and my heart and mind is still with them," said Bartlett. "I still want to be a part of that family."

Now, she's in school at Tyler Junior College to become a counselor for first responders.

"I'm tired of the first responders, whether it be you know, EMTs, fire, police, whatever, that don't have anybody that can, you know, go and talk to you when they're having a hard day or, or seeing something that's tragic or whatever and so I want to be that, that avenue for them," said Bartlett.

Mary Kaye was nominated by her mom, Sherry, because of her grit and determination.

"She just been through an awful lot and now that she's no longer apparently, I mean, she'll always be a paramedic," said Sherry. "But, now that that, that she's no longer active in the field, you know, I know that, that it's on her heart to do this and she's been through a lot of medical problems and been through a lot of surgeries and, but yet, she comes through with it with a smile every day, no matter what."

Johnathan Stark with the Daniel Stark Law Firm presented Mary Kaye with a $500 check she says she will use to further her education.