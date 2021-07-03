Officials: Masks, social distancing keep flu activity low in Longview area

Some experts said this is the fewest antivirals for flu they had dispensed in five to 10 years.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Masks, social distancing and higher vaccination rates have kept influenza levels low in the Longview area, officials say.

Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said flu activity and spread are not as bad this season as in recent years, when it has spiked in the winter months.

“I looked at (rates) last week, and we were probably 10 times higher, easily, last year,” Browne said. “The numbers have been very low.”

Browne said the flu rates remained steadily low through the season with no real spike in December through February.