Masks now optional at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, East Texas Regional Airport

The City of Tyler and City of Longview confirmed the news to CBS19 Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — After a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate in airplanes and other forms of public transportation, the Transpiration Security Administration (TSA) revealed they would no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.

"TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect Tuesday," the TSA said in a statement. "CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

After Dallas-Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport both said they would no longer require masks at their hubs, the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and East Texas Regional Airport followed suit.

🚨UPDATE: Per the withdrawal of the TSA's Security Directive requiring masks in airports, masks will now be optional for Dallas Love Field employees, passengers, and guests. 😷 — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) April 19, 2022

UPDATE: Effective immediately, the TSA will no longer enforce the requirement of face masks in airports.



DFW Airport will no longer require customers or employees to wear a face mask, though anyone may choose to wear one voluntarily. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) April 19, 2022

The City of Tyler and City of Longview confirmed the news to CBS19 Tuesday morning.

Uber also announced they were lifting their mask mandate for drivers and passengers in the U.S.

"You can now ride without a mask and use the front seat if you need to," Uber said on Twitter. "While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our COVID Safety policies. Let’s move forward, safely together."