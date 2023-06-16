Massive tree falls onto Gilmer tree during severe storms, family gets out safely

“My great-grandparents set this foundation. These are my summer vacations right here," homeowner Lynn Finch said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILMER, Texas — A homeowner in Gilmer said she never expected to see her childhood home stuck by a large tree, but that became a reality for her family early Friday morning during severe storms.

“We hear a loud boom and that’s when we know that lightning must have struck something,” homeowner Lynn Finch said.

That lightning struck a nearby tree, causing it to fall on Finch’s home and leaving her and her kids trapped inside.

“That's when I can see the tree basically had us locked in and we weren’t going anywhere,” she said. “We were scared for a moment but I tried to rush as much water out because I knew the damage was going to keep coming. It was storming pretty bad. I mean the rain was really coming down.”

Because of the tree damage and the storm’s impact, the interior of her home also saw significant issues.

“We hear water pouring in from outside and so I start looking around the house to see where it’s coming from. I open the central air and there it is coming in from outside the house and even right now it’s trying to cave in through the kitchen area,” Finch said. “We got towels and clothes and all kinds of things wet."

For Finch, this home has deep roots in her family line.

“My great-grandparents set this foundation. These are my summer vacations right here so I always knew I'd move home and that’s part of the devastation for me is maintaining that upkeep,” Finch said.