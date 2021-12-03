Matthew McConaughey tells the Longview News-Journal where he stands on political office

He called himself a "free agent" when it came to someone signing him up.

LONGVIEW, Texas — There has been a lot of speculation when it comes to Longview's Matthew McConaughey running for governor in Texas or even president.

The Longview News-Journal asked the Longview ISD grad and Academy Award winner how serious he is. McConaughey has added best-selling author to his list of accomplishments with his new book, Greenlights, that talks a lot about his childhood in Longview.

Right now, it appears McConaughey is looking for the right place to strike to work with Republicans and Democrats.