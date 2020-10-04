GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Gun Barrel City Mayor David Skains has announced he that two Gun Barrel City citizens have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I received this notification and have I notified my Emergency Management Team and the City Council," Skais said. "We have received word these two cases are members of the same family and are being treated at UT Health in Athens."

Skains says those who have been in contact with the patients will be notified.

"While we all had hoped this day would not come, we all knew it would," Skains said. "The most efficient thing we can all do is stay at home, wash your hands often and practice social distancing with anyone outside your household. We realize there are times when you have to go out, when you do please do so by yourself and not as a family unit, if possible."

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.