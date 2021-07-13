Longview mayor responds to potential 'White Unity Conference'

Mayor Andy Mack says he's working with local law enforcement on claims of a controversial conference.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city council of Longview is prepared to discuss a resolution on Thursday's meeting in response to a social media post claiming a 'White Unity Conference' was to occur on Sept. 25 in the city.

The resolution would reject and condemn hate groups and bigotry of all kinds, according to the official document.

"The resolution is a statement," Andy Mack, mayor of the city of Longview, said. "That our city, we don't condone hate, bigotry, we don't condone racism, we don't condone those things but no city should condone those things. You shouldn't have to have a resolution to state what you already know and live in your heart."

According to CBS19's news partners at the Longview News Journal, an organization calling itself the Aryan Freedom Network claims it is planning a white supremacy rally Sept. 25 in the city.

"Well, this is a non-verifiable event," he said. "My first reaction is to call our police chief and find out what's going on [and] see if there's a threat or something that we need to be concerned about."

Mack says they have no evidence of anything that's verifiable.

The resolution is added as an addendum item on Thursday's meeting taking place at 5:30 p.m. at the Jo Ann Metcalf Municipal Building, City Hall Council Chamber.

"Any event that would want to come to Longview and spread hate and malice and unlawfulness in our community, we won't allow any of that."