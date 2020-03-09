x
McAllen man arrested after stabbing Lindale man to death in Illinois

Gregory Acosta,28, of Lindale was killed Wednesday morning in a parking lot.
Credit: Galesburg, IL Police Department

GALESBURG, Ill — A McAllen man was arrested in Galesburg, Illinois after allegedly stabbing to death a Lindale man. 

According to the Galesburg Police Department, 28-year-old Gregory Acosta, of Lindale was killed Wednesday morning in a parking lot.

Police say Acosta was stabbed multiple times in the torso and dropped off by private vehicle at local hospital. He was transported to a in Peoria, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A second victim, 33-year-old, Aaron Kropf, from Perry, Missouri, was stabbed in the leg. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Police arrested 25-year-old Julio C. Flores from McAllen, TX. 

He remains in the Knox County Jail in Illinois, and was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a weapon and one count of homicide. 